Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Trainer at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Trainer's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.