Martin Laird shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 591-yard par-5 18th. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Laird chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.