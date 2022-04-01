-
-
Luke List shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
-
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 01, 2022
-
Highlights
Luke List makes birdie on No. 18 at Valero
In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Luke List hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, List's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
-
-