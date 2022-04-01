Luke Donald shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Donald's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.