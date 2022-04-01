Ludvig Aberg shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Ludvig Aberg hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Aberg finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 third green, Aberg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Aberg at 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Aberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Aberg to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Aberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aberg to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Aberg had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aberg to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Aberg's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aberg to 1 over for the round.

Aberg his second shot went 57 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Aberg to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Aberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aberg to 1 over for the round.