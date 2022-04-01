Lucas Glover delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Glover finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lucas Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Glover's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.