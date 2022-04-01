  • Lucas Glover delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Lucas Glover makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

