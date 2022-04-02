Lee Westwood putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Lee Westwood hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee Westwood hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Westwood hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

Westwood hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Westwood hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.