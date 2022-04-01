Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Hodges's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Hodges hit his 81 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hodges went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.