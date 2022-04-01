  • Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • Get to know 2021-22 PGA TOUR rookie Lee Hodges, a Huntsville, Alabama native who prides himself on being a consistent player and is superstitious with his practice routine.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Get to know: Lee Hodges

    Get to know 2021-22 PGA TOUR rookie Lee Hodges, a Huntsville, Alabama native who prides himself on being a consistent player and is superstitious with his practice routine.