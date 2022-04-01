Lanto Griffin delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Griffin finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Lanto Griffin had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.