Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Kyle Stanley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Stanley's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Stanley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stanley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.