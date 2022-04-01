  • Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kyle Stanley makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Stanley drains a 22-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kyle Stanley makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.