Kramer Hickok shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.