Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Streelman's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 12th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.