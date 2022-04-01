Kevin Chappell delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Chappell finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Kevin Chappell had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Chappell's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Chappell to 5 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 7 under for the round.