Kelly putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 second round in the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Kelly Kraft hit 3 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Kelly Kraft got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kraft hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Kraft hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kraft's his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

Kraft got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 6 over for the round.