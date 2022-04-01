Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Bradley's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 23 yards for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Bradley's tee shot went 331 yards to the native area, his second shot went 43 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.