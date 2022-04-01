K.H. Lee shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

K.H. Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 135th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Lee hit his tee shot 274 yards to the native area on the 410-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 163 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.