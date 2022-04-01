6-over 78 by Justin Lower in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Justin Lower hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 138th at 9 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Lower chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lower's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Lower got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Lower to 5 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Lower chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 6 over for the round.