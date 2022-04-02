Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 591-yard par-5 18th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bramlett to 5 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bramlett had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.