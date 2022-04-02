  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on No. 18 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Joseph Bramlett makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.