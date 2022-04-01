Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 241-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.