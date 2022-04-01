Jonas Blixt shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Blixt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Blixt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.

Blixt had a fantastic chip-in on the 183-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Blixt's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Blixt chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.