John Huh shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Huh got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Huh's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Huh chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.