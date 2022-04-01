Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Walker's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Walker hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Walker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.