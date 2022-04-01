Jim Herman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.