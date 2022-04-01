Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 seventh green, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Vegas hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Vegas's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Vegas chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.