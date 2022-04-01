Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Day hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Day chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Day chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.