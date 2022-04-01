Jared Wolfe shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Wolfe's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolfe had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Wolfe chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.