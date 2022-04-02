James Hahn shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hahn's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Hahn hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.