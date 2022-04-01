Jake Kevorkian shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Jake Kevorkian hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kevorkian finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kevorkian hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Kevorkian to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Kevorkian chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevorkian to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kevorkian had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevorkian to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kevorkian got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kevorkian to 2 over for the round.

Kevorkian got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kevorkian to 3 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevorkian reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevorkian to 2 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Kevorkian chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kevorkian to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kevorkian hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 14th. This moved Kevorkian to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Kevorkian had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevorkian to 3 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th, Kevorkian had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevorkian to 4 over for the round.