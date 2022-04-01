J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

Poston hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 591-yard par-5 18th. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Poston's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.