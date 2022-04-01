J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 under for the round.