  • Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter's wedge sets up birdie at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.