Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Poulter's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.