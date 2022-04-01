Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Swafford got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Swafford hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Swafford hit his 206 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Swafford's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Swafford's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 3 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.