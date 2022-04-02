Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day in 140th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.