  • Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama nearly aces No. 16 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.