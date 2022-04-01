Henrik Stenson putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Stenson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stenson finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henrik Stenson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Stenson had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Stenson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.