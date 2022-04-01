Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.