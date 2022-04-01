  • Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hayden Buckley makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley's 32-foot birdie putt at Valero

