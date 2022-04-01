Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Hayden Buckley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Buckley chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

Buckley hit his tee at the green on the 241-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.