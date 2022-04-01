Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.