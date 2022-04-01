Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.