Guido Migliozzi shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Guido Migliozzi hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Migliozzi had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to even for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Migliozzi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Migliozzi's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Migliozzi to even-par for the round.