Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Greyson Sigg in the second round at the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sigg finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Greyson Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sigg chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sigg at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sigg's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.