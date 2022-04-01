-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Greyson Sigg in the second round at the Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sigg finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Greyson Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sigg chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sigg at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Sigg's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
