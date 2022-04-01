Graeme McDowell shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Graeme McDowell hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.