Gary Woodland posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Valero Texas Open

Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Woodland finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Brendon Todd; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Gary Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.