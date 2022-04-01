Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgo had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Higgo's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.