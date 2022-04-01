Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Dylan Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the native area Wu stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wu's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.