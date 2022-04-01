Strong putting brings Dylan Frittelli a 6-under 66 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Matt Kuchar and Kevin Chappell; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Dylan Frittelli had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Frittelli's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Frittelli hit his 104 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 6 under for the round.