Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 first, Ghim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.