Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.