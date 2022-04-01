Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Denny McCarthy hit his tee shot 274 yards to the native area on the 454-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.