  • Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Dawie van der Walt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Dawie van der Walt makes birdie on No. 16 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Dawie van der Walt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.