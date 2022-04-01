-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 602-yard par-5 second, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
Van der Walt hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, van der Walt took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 14th, van der Walt chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept van der Walt at 1 over for the round.
Van der Walt missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
