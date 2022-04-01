Davis Riley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area Riley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Riley his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Riley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.